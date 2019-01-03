03.01.2019

Club/Live Musik

Die Stadtmitte | Studentennacht | DJ Vinül Junkie (Mixed) | 22.00

Schlossplatz | Stadtwerke Eiszeit Beat Night | 18.00

Scruffys Irish Pub | Pub Quiz | 21.00

Topsy | Weekend-Warmup | 22.00



Bühne/Klassik

Bad. Staatstheater | Die Glasmenagerie | 20.00

Das Sandkorn | Aber bitte mit Panik! | Kabarett | 19.30

K2 | Wir sind mal kurz weg | 20.00

Kammertheater | Dinner for One | 19.30

Kohi | Loose Lips | Storytelling | 20.00

Konzerthaus | Show Must Go On – A Tribute to Freddie Mercury | 19.30

marotte Figurentheater | Pit Pinguin | ab 3 J. | 11.00 + 15.00 | 17, blond und scharf wie Rettich | 19.00

Messplatz | K’her Weihnachtscircus | 15.30 + 19.30

Region

BadnerHalle RA | Moscow Circus on Ice | 19.30

Festhalle Wörth | Chako Habekost | 20.00

Rosengarten MA | Thriller live | 20.00

Saalbau Neustadt | Musical Highlights | 20.00