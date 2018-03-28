VERANSTALTUNGEN // KONZERTE // PARTY
Mittwoch, 28. März 2018
Club/Live Musik
Alte Hackerei | Savage Master | 20.30
Jubez | Ammunition/Xtasy/DeVicious | 19.00
Schlachthof | Swingtanzabend | 20.00
Scruffys Irish Pub | Irish Music | 20.00
Region
Stadthalle HD | Enjoy Jazz: Paolo Fresu/Richard Galliano/Jan Lundgren | 19.30
Bühne/Klassik
Bad. Staatstheater | Angriff auf die Freiheit | 20.00
Kammertheater | Die Drei von der Tankstelle | Musikal. Komödie | 19.30
marotte Figurentheater | Piggeldy & Frederick | ab 4 J. | 10.00
Region
Michaeliskirche Blankenloch | Judas | Bad. Staatstheater | 20.00
Theater BAD | Mozart: Die Gärtnerin aus Liebe | 18.00
Lesung/Vortrag/Film+
Kinemathek | Thelma | Norwegen/F/DK/Schweden, dt. UT | 19.00
Stadtmuseum | Preview: Bewegt euch! 1968 und die Folgen in Karlsruhe | 18.00
Region
Stadtbibliothek Ettlingen | Literatur am Vormittag | 10.30